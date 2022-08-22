Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

