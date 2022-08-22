Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 686 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Booking by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 19,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,086.92 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,890.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

