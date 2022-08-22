Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $34,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

