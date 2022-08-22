First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $115.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 210.22 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

