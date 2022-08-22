FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

