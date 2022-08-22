Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,496 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $59,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after buying an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.04.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.25 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

