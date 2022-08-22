ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Cut to €14.10 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ENI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ENI by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ENI by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

