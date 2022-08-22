Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 151 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

