Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 116 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $454.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

