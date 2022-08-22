Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $174.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

