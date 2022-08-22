Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American International Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

American International Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

