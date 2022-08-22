Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $583.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.68. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

