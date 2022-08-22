Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 990.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 262,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $251.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

