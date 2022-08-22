Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bunge were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BG opened at $100.02 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.