Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McKesson were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,336.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of McKesson by 28.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 215,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
