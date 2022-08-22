Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $447.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $393.00 to $447.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.33.

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $363.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $22,184,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

