Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

Shares of DRI opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

