Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $228.58 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.