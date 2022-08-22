Critical Contrast: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 2 0 0 1.67 EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. EVE has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than EVE.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and EVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 7,377.82 -$337.21 million N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

EVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Volatility & Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats EVE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

