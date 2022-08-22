Critical Analysis: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vivos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $82.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Haemonetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Vivos.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Vivos has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivos and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -122.61% Haemonetics 6.60% 18.62% 7.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 1,977.63 -$2.53 million N/A N/A Haemonetics $993.20 million 3.95 $43.38 million $1.31 58.35

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; and Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.