Cowen Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $248.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $220.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.14.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $224.48 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $218.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Globant by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,279,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Globant by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Globant by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.