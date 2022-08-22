Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.