Comparing WeWork (NYSE:WE) and Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE)

Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benessere Capital Acquisition and WeWork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benessere Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 1 3 0 2.75

WeWork has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 101.88%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Benessere Capital Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Benessere Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Benessere Capital Acquisition and WeWork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benessere Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $2.06 million N/A N/A WeWork $2.57 billion 1.28 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A

Benessere Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork.

Profitability

This table compares Benessere Capital Acquisition and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benessere Capital Acquisition N/A -99.49% -2.19% WeWork -92.24% N/A -22.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Benessere Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Benessere Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WeWork beats Benessere Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

