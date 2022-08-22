Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 172,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

