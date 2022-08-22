CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CME Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day moving average is $217.64. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

