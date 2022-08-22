Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chubb were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $200.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

