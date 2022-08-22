CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

NYSE CTT opened at $11.09 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 344,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

