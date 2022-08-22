CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.
NYSE CTT opened at $11.09 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
