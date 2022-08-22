Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Canadian National Railway worth $651,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Shares of CNI opened at $126.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

