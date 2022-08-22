Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $51.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

