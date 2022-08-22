Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM opened at $51.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

