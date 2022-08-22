Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 194.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 180.30 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,386.92. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,264,273.25).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

