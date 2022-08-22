Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

