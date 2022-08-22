Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.