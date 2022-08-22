BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.