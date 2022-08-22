Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 40.5 %

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $881.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $8,052,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

