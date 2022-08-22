Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$146.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$133.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.03. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$90.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.3899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

