Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 148,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 993.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

