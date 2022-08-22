Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

