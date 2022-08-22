Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Head-To-Head Contrast

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IsoPlexis and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 2 2 0 2.50 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 422.88%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Astrotech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 4.62 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Astrotech $330,000.00 67.20 -$7.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares IsoPlexis and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis -535.02% -159.40% -62.35% Astrotech -909.47% -13.32% -12.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About IsoPlexis

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc. (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology. The 1st Detect segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was incorporated in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.