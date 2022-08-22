Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

