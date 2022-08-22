Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (ARE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aecon Group (TSE: ARE) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.50.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

8/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

8/1/2022 – Aecon Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

7/21/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.

7/11/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$14.00.

7/5/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$684.52 million and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.70. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.57 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million. Analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

