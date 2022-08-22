American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

