Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $263.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

