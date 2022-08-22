49,539 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

