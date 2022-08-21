Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $336,090,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

