WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $200.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average is $202.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

