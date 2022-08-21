Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at 9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 8.26 and a twelve month high of 19.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

