Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at 9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 8.26 and a twelve month high of 19.90.
About Victoria Gold
