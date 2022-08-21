Todd Debonis Sells 12,094 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3,069.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

