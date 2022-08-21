The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Manitowoc in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

MTW stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.