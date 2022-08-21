The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.