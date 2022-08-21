Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altria Group Call Options (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 41,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 29,710 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 89,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 225,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.47 on Friday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

